IHC reserves verdict on appeals in Dr Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved a verdict on appeals against the sentences of convicts in Dr Imran Farooq murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad High Court heard the appeals of the accused Khalid Shamim, Moazzam and Mohsin Ali against their conviction and sentences in Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

After hearing the arguments, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on their appeals.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general presented arguments and a written reply along with a graph to the court. The deputy attorney general pleaded with the court to turn down the appeals filed by the convicts and uphold the verdict of the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On June 18, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad had sentenced the appellants to life sentence in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq. A fine of Rs1.2 million each was also imposed.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand had noted that the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, the head of the MQM. Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain, senior members of the MQM, were also involved in the murder plot, it said.

As per the plot, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif and Syed Mohsin Ali to the UK for murdering Dr Imran Farooq who was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London on September 16, 2010.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!