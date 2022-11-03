Thursday, November 3, 2022
IHC reserves verdict on PTI’s plea seeking NOC for sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the Islamabad sit-in, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition filed by PTI against the federal government for delaying NOC issuance for the party’s Islamabad sit-in.

The petition filed by PTI stated that the party applied for NOC for November 6 and 7 to the Islamabad administration for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march but the issuance was delayed instead.

The court was requested to order Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad to issue NOC for sit-in.

Justice Aamir Farooq has reserved the verdict and said that an ‘appropriate’ decision would be made.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition to challenge the authorities’ decision to not allow the PTI long march.

The PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed a petition against the authorities for not granting permission to organise a power show in Islamabad.

On October 10, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a PTI’s petition seeking the revocation of Section 144 in the federal capital before the commencement of the long march.

