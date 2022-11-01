IHC to hear PTI’s plea against disallowing PTI long march in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition to challenge the authorities’ decision to not allow the PTI long march, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PTI’s plea on Wednesday (tomorrow). Yesterday, the PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed a petition against the authorities for not granting permission to organise a power show in Islamabad.

On October 10, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed a PTI’s petition seeking the revocation of Section 144 in the federal capital before the commencement of the long march.

The federal government had imposed Section 144 for banning gatherings before the commencement of the Imran Khan-led long march which was started on October 28.

SC moved against PTI long march

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) moved Supreme Court (SC) against the PTI long march towards Islamabad, seeking a restraining order against party chief Imran Khan from creating a perceived law and order situation.

JUI-P Senator Kamran Murtaza filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against PTI long march. The federal and provincial governments, Imran Khan and his party were made parties in the petition.

The petition noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the assurance given to the Supreme Court on May 25. “In 2014, the party had attacked Parliament, Public Secretariat and Pakistan Television (PTV) office,” it added.

The JUI-P Senator urged the apex court to direct Imran Khan to abide by the law during long march and refrain from creating a perceived law and order situation. “Imran Khan should be ordered to implement the guidelines given by the court”, it added.

The petition further stated that the federal and provincial governments should be instructed to make a plan of action related to the long march, noting that Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the agreement with the administration in 2014 as well.

