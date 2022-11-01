Supreme Court moved against PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) has moved Supreme Court (SC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march toward Islamabad, seeking a restraining order against party chief Imran Khan from creating a perceived law and order situation, ARY news reported on Tuesday.

According to details, JUI-P Senator Kamran Murtaza filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against PTI long march. The federal and provincial governments, Imran Khan and his party were made parties in the petition.

The petition noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the assurance given to the Supreme Court on May 25. “In 2014, the party had attacked Parliament, Public Secretariat and Pakistan Television (PTV) office,” it added.

The JUI-P Senator urged the apex court to direct Imran Khan to abide by the law during long march and refrain from creating a perceived law and order situation. “Imran Khan should be ordered to implement the guidelines given by the court”, it added.

The petition further stated that the federal and provincial governments should be instructed to make a plan of action related to the long march, noting that Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the agreement with the administration in 2014 as well.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala as the party’s protest march entered the fifth day. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala on Monday.

Addressing his first speech on day five of his march near Super Asia Point, Gujranwala, the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the latter fled Pakistan by submitting “fake” medical reports. PTI chief said that he will defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency.

“Listen Nawaz… when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency!” he said while challenging PML-N supremo.

While attacking PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said that he will now go after former president. “Asif Zardari get ready for my arrival in Sindh,” he said.

