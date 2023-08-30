IHC seeks details of cases registered against Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: A hearing was held in Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari – plea to provide the details of the cases registered against her, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing concerning the disclosure of details pertaining to cases registered against Imaan Mazari.

During the proceedings, it was ordered that the Interior Secretary, representing the government, would be responsible for compiling comprehensive reports of cases registered across the country against Imaan and submit these reports to the court by tomorrow.

The presiding judge directed the Interior Secretary to take all necessary measures to guarantee that Imaan remains free from any arrest and exempt from being transported out of Islamabad.

Furthermore, the court stipulated that if any cases or reports against Imaan Mazari emerge after August 20, she should not be subject to arrest. The court adjourned the case till tomorrow.

Earlier to this, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a three-day physical remand to the human rights lawyer, Imaan, in a case related to “collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities”.

The ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain, presided over the hearing of the case against Imaan Mazari – a human rights lawyer.

The prosecutor claimed that the human right lawyer is accused of ‘collecting funds to fuel anti-state activities’ and demanded her physical remand to recover the alleged funds and apprehend other potential co-conspirators.