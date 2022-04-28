IHC stops political parties from displaying animals at public rallies

Islamabad: IHC has ordered political parties to bring animals such as tigers, Lions and Donkeys to their public rallies without having a permit, ARY News reported.

According to details, the directive warning political against bringing animals at their public demonstrations was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He passed the orders amid the hearing of a case regarding the Protection of Flora and Fauna act 2012.

The petitioner informed the court about the mishandling of animals such as donkeys, Tigers and Lions at public demonstrations of political parties. He told the court that most wild animals are imported or bred illegally and kept in abysmal conditions in private zoos.

The petitioner pointed out that such display of wild or domestic animals at demonstrations is an offence under the 1876 Animal Cruelty Prevention Act.

The court ordered the confiscation of any animals imported or bred against the guideline and rules set by the UN Animal trade pact and the Flora and Fauna Protection Act 2012.

the court also advised the Election Commission that the display of animals at electoral or political rallies is an offence and that they should warn candidates, or take action against them for doing so.

