IHC strikes down ban on political discussions in jails

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the clause prohibiting political discussions between prisoners and their visitors as unconstitutional, ARY News reported.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan ruled that such restrictions violate the fundamental right to freedom of expression, as enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution.

The verdict has been announced after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were barred from discussing political matters with their incarcerated founder Imran Khan at Adila Jail with prisoners, prompting a petition to strike down Section 265 of the jail rules.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat approached the IHC, requesting it to set aside the Section 265 of the jail rules. The court rejected Advocate General’s objections on maintainability of the petition and passed the directieves.

Despite being asked to respond three months ago, the Punjab government failed to submit its reply.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat challenged the ban on meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Punjab home department had banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

Marwat in his plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) argued that the provincial home department has not been authorized to impose ban on meetings in jail.

He pleaded to the court to declare the ban order as void. He said that all parliamentarians will stage protest if the ban on meetings with the party’s leader not lifted.