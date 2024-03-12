Court to hear pleas over PTI founder’s jail meetings

ISLAMABAD: Superintendent Adiala Jail and Commissioner Islamabad approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking the court’s directives to restrain the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from meeting the party founder in the prison, ARY News reported.

As per details, Superintendent Adiala Jail and Commissioner Islamabad separately filed petitions in the IHC, requesting the court to revoke its permission granted to the PTI leaders to meet the party founder

The IHC was requested to set aside the single bench’s decision that allowed the meeting with Imran Khan. The PTI founder and Faisal Javed have been made respondents in the petition.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmud Jahangiri will hear the pleas on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Punjab home department banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail. It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.

Earlier, the IHC allowed Imran Khan to hold one-on-one meetings with his lawyers in the absence of jail security personnel.

As per details, the PTI founder’s plea was disposed of after the court directed the jail administration to allow the counsel to meet Imran Khan alone as per the jail manual.

The court ordered that no jail security personnel should be present during Khan’s meeting with his counsel and they can also carry pencils and papers in Adiala Jail.