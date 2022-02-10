IHC suspends ECP’s powers under LG ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the LG Ordinance 2021, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani during the hearing of a plea challenging the LG Ordinance 2021.

Justice Kiyani remarked, the ECP has failed in holding LG polls in Islamabad for the past 9 months, no one is representing the federal territory. During today’s hearing, the IHC reprimand DG Law ECP and suspended the delimitation rule.

Suspending the powers of the ECP, the IHC directed the federal government to present the LG Ordinance 2021 in Parliament for approval.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until March 3.

It may be noted that Barrister Umar Ejaz Gilani moved IHC against the LG Ordinance 2021, stated that the ordinance is a temporary law that needs approval from the Senate of Pakistan.

Article 89 of the constitution does not allow vast legislation under the ordinance.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered timely Local Bodies (LG) polls in Islamabad.

A three member-commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took up a case related to holding LG polls in the federal capital.

