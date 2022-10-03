IHC suspends FIA probe into ARY’s agreement with PTV Sports

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry into an agreement between Pakistan Television (PTV) and ARY Digital Network about cricketing rights.

The case was taken up by IHC Justice Babar Sattar. Advocate Kashif Malik appeared before the court on behalf of ARY and said in his remarks that the FIA inquiry into the matter despite the LHC’s verdict is useless.

He said the Sindh High Court has already issued a stay order on the matter and currently hearing the contempt case proceedings.

In today’s hearing, the FIA officials failed to convince the court about ‘irregularities’ in the agreement between PTV and ARY Digital Network.

Read more: ARY being punished for standing with the truth: Salman Iqbal

The IHC while suspending the FIA inquiry in an agreement between PTV and ARY on cricket rights, summoned board members of the state’s broadcaster.

There will be severe consequences if the FIA fails to convince the court on the irregularities in the contract, Justice Babar Sattar remarked.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accused former government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of compromising PTV Sports’ rights by signing an “illegal agreement” with ARY Digital Network.

Comments