IHC tells Imran Khan to join police probe in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening Judge Zeba Chauhdry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Judge Saman Rafat heard the petition challenging the terrorism case registered against the former premier for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of the Islamabad police.

During the hearing today, the court was informed by the attorney general Islamabad that the Investigating Officer (IO) was not granted access to Imran Khan.

“These are not some gentlemen standing before you, their uniforms are to be respected,” remarked Athar Minallah as he asked Imran to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the two-member bench that the police have added new sections to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the PTI Chairman.

The lawyer then pleaded with the court to stop the police from taking disciplinary action until next week. The court then asked the police whether they had submitted a challan in the terrorism case in the ATC as of yet.

Preventing the police from submitting a challan against Imran the court asked the police to submit an investigation report to the court. The IHC CJ then said that this was a test case for the IO, and in case there is any offence that has been mistakenly added, he should remove it himself.

The PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar assured the bench of Imran Khan’s cooperation as the division bench of the apex court adjourned the hearing until September 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan till September 12 in a terrorism case.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

