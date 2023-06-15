IHC terms police response in Shehryar Afridi case unsatisfactory

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the police response in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi’s case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the case regarding Shehryar Afridi’s absence despite court orders.

During the proceeding, the court said that the investigation officer sent the letter from one place to another just to show that they are following court orders.

The IHC further said that the court orders were not followed and if this continued then the court has the authority to issue a show-cause notice.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a two-pages written verdict and the case was adjourned till June 19.

Read more: PTI leader Shehryar Afridi arrested again immediately after release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, who was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail Tuesday, was rearrested immediately afterwards.

The former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

According to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the PTI leader has been put under house arrest for another 15 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today ordered his release after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.