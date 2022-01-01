IHC throws out contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz, Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for allegedly making contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

A division bench comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir announced the verdict and upheld the decision of a single bench of the high court.

The bench declared a petition of Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate as non-maintainable and dismissed it. The petitioner had pleaded to the court to act against Maryam Nawaz and Abbasi under the country’s contempt of court laws for “their intention to insult the judiciary”.

“The appellant has failed to produce any ruling of the court in this respect,” according to the court order.

A single member bench comprised of Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah had dismissed the plea.

“The status of [ex-CJP] Saqib Nisar after his retirement is that of an ordinary citizen,” the top IHC judge observed before reserving the verdict.

“Judges should have a big heart as they sit at an exalted position.”

The petitioner stated that Abbasi said “if Nawaz Sharif can go to jail, then why cannot Saqib Nisar”. The PML-N leaders used insulting words against the judiciary and attempted to bring it to disrepute by speaking ill of Saqib Nisar, she added.

The lawyer had pleaded with the high court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them for “violating the dignity of justice”.