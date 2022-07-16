IHC to hear appeals challenging verdict in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case for hearing on September 14, after both the family of the victim and the convicts challenged the verdict, ARY NEWS reported.

The registrar of the IHC has issued a cause list that shows that a division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will head the proceedings of the case.

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.

The convicts have appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their death and life sentences while the family of Noor Mukadam has appealed to the court against the acquittal of parents of Zahir Jaffer and six employees of Therapy Works besides also asking the court to enhance the sentences of those convicted in the case by the session court.

