Noor Mukadam case: Here is the detailed judgement

Islamabad: According to the detailed judgement of the court Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death and 36 years of imprisonment for the abduction, rape and gruesome murder of Noor Muqaddam.

According to the detailed judgement, the culprit Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death and fined Rs500,000 for the murder of Noor Muqaddam. He has also been charged for 25 years imprisonment and Rs200,000 under the rape charges lodged against him, the judgement said.

Zahir Jaffer has also been convicted of abducting Noor Muqaddam and has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined Rs100,000.

In totality, Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death, 36 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs800,000 has also been imposed on him. The fine is to be paid to Noor Muqaddam’s family.

According to the court’s judgement, Zahir’s house helps Iftikhar has also been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined Rs100,000 under section 109 and section 364 of the case.

It is to be noted that 10 years imprisonment has also been granted to Jaffer’s househelp Jan Muhammad too while another accused Jameel, officials of therapy works and Zahir Jaffer’s parents have been acquitted by the court.

