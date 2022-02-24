Noor Mukadam’s father hails ‘exemplary’ punishment for Zahir Jaffer

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam’s father Shaukat Mukadam has expressed satisfaction with an Islamabad court’s verdict that handed death penalty to the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, in the case of the brutal murder of his daughter last year in July.

Speaking to the media following the pronouncement of the judgement, Shaukat Mukadam said, “an exemplary punishment has been handed to the prime accused.”

“It was a question of all of Pakistan’s daughters. I hoped that I will get justice and I got it,” Noor Mukadam Father added, thanking the media for keeping the matter “alive”.

He said everyone was praying for justice. “The entire nation and world were with us,” he said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Justice Atta Rabbani announced the verdict. The prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, was sentenced to death. Besides Zahir, the court handed ten-year imprisonment to two of his employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — while acquitted Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his five employees.

The judge also acquitted the prime accused’s parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — in the case.

