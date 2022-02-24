Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict. Besides Zahir, the court handed ten-year imprisonment to two of his employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — while acquitted Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his five employees.

A 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area. She was daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam.

On Feb 22, the court had reserved the verdict after the prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments in the case.

Also Read: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of sessions court

The prime suspect in the murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was indicted by the Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of his family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad —, and Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his employees were also indicted.

Speaking to the media after the pronouncement of the verdict, Shaukat Muqakam said, “It was a question of the daughters of entire Pakistan. I was hopeful that justice will prevail and it prevailed.”

Zahire Jaffer’s death sentence will set a precedent for the country, he added.

Comments