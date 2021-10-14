Zahir Jaffer, others indicted in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: A court on Thursday indicted prime accused Zahir Jaffer, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee and nine others in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

The other accused against whom charges were framed included Zahir’s three household employees Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, Therapy Works CEO Dr Tahir Zahoor Ahmed and five his employees.

All the accused denied the charges. The court directed the prosecution to produce witnesses on next hearing on October 20 to record their testimonies.

Lawyers representing the prime accused and his parents opposed the indictment saying sufficient evidence was not available to frame charges against their clients.

The key accused sought permission to make a phone call. “I want to make a phone call to make this case strong,” he said and alleged that co-accused murdered Noor Mukadam.

“Are you going to frame charges or not?” he asked the judge.

“Zahir Jaffer is lying,” Shaukat Mukadam, the victim’s father, whispered to journalists present in the courtroom.

Later, Zahir confessed to having committed the felony. “Am I going to be pardoned or punished?” he asked.

“Judge sahab, I had done this. The pistol belonged to my father,” he carried on.

The grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor Mukadam is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor Mukadam’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

