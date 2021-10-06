Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents move SC for bail

ISLAMABAD: Parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case on Wednesday moved Supreme Court for bail after rejection from the Islamabad High Court.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Zakir have filed bail plea through advocate Khawaja Haris in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case .

The decision was reserved by Justice Aamir Farooq Kiyani on September 23, which was announced in the open court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) while rejecting the bail of Zahir’s parents, had ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Read more: ZAHIR JAFFAR RAPED NOOR MUKADAM BEFORE KILLING HER, SAYS POLICE CHALLAN

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.