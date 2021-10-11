Noor Mukadam murder: SC seeks evidence against accused’s mother

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday took up bail petitions by prime accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Ameen conducted the hearing as Advocate Khawaja Haris, counsel for petitioners Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, turned up before the court.

Justice Shah enquired about the mention of the prime accused’s mother in the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Sept 29 verdict that turned down their bail pleas.

There is no mention of Asmat in the IHC verdict, remarked Justice Bandial.

Haris stated that Zahir Jaffer was booked on the charge of murdering Noor Mukadam as his parents were in Karachi at the time of the incident. Justice Bandial said: “We are just trying to understand the case.”

“The Noor Mukadam murder is an extremely unfortunate incident,” Justice Ameen noted, expressing sympathy with the victim family. We are getting information so as to discern the facts related to the case, he said.

Also Read: IHC rejects bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam case

The top court directed the prosecution to present evidence to the extent of Asmat’s alleged involvement in the case.

The counsel said the high court’s directives for the trial of the accused to be concluded in two months would affect their right to fair trial. At this, Justice Bandial said right to fair trial is mandatory but delay in concluding the trial causes anguish.

The hearing was adjourned until Oct 18.

