Noor Mukadam case: Father ‘completely satisfied’ with investigation

ISLAMABAD: Noor Muqaddam’s father on Tuesday said that he is “completely satisfied” with the investigation despite “some ups and downs,” ARY News reported.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Shaukat Muqaddam said that they have sought ‘maximum punishment’ for Zahir Jaffer.

Shaukat also voiced his confidence in Judge Ata Rabbani saying the judge has conducted a “fair and transparent” trial.

He added that he is ‘completely satisfied with the investigation despite some ups and downs, as he also commended the police for operating under pressure.

He said that the CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s house conclusively proves that Zahir had held his daughter hostage.

The defence lawyer pled to the court to grant Zahir the benefit of the doubt as no one has admitted to witnessing him murdering Noor. But the plea was denied as the judge reserved in judgment that would be announced on February 24.

It was a difficult time for us but I had faith in my daughter, Noor was a good girl, and she was not involved in wrongdoing, said Shaukat.

The court had indicted all 12 accused including the main accused Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadams murder case on October 14, 2021.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was found brutally murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

