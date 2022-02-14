Zahir Jaffer: Noor Mukadam family framed me for murder to extort money

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the principal accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, on Monday once again denied committing the crime and said that he lost consciousness and found Noor dead when he woke up, ARY News reported.

At Monday’s hearing, Zahir pleaded not guilty to the killing, saying he was innocent and the family of Noor Mukadam was trying to frame him to get money out of his “rich family”.

In a written statement submitted to the court, Jaffer levelled a series of allegations against Noor and her father Shaukat Mukadam.

“Noor’s family was trying to frame him to get money out of his rich family,” the prime accused claimed in his written statement.

He added that Noor Mukadam had forcedly arranged a drug party and invited her friends.

According to the statement of the prime accused, Noor’s mobile phone was switched by the police to save the other people who attended the alleged drug party organised by her.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the trial in Noor Mukadam murder case is nearing its conclusion as the Islamabad session court today handed over a 25-point questionnaire to the defence regarding role of Zahir Jaffer and others in the case.

The court headed by additional session judge Ata Rabbani while seeking answers from defence handed over the questionnaire.

The murder

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

