Noor Mukadam murder trial nears conclusion

ISLAMABAD: The trial in Noor Mukadam murder case is nearing its conclusion as the Islamabad session court on Wednesday handed over a 25-point questionnaire to the defence regarding role of Zahir Jaffer and others in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

The court headed by additional session judge Ata Rabbani while seeking answers from defence handed over the questionnaire.

The questions in the questionnaire included, have you heard and understood evidence submitted against you, did you murder Noor Mukadam in the evening of 20 July 2021, did you abduct Noor Mukadam from 18 to 20 July.

It further asked the suspect regarding his defence over the rape of Noor Mukadam and if he would want to submit any evidence in his favour.

During the last hearing, the court rejected three petitions filed by Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional sessions court under Judge Ata Rabbani announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments of both parties.

Presiding over the hearing, the court announced the reserved verdict wherein a plea against IG Islamabad Ahsan Younas, investigating officer request to visit the crime scene and another plea to know the owner of a mobile number were rejected.

The murder

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

Comments