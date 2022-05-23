IHC to hear Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s removal plea tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition challenging the removal of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab governor on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A larger bench of IHC headed by CJ Justice Athar Minallah, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will take up the plea.

The plea has been fixed for the hearing after the IHC removed the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Omar Sarfraz Cheema had challenged his removal as Punjab governor in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a petition filed before IHC through his lawyer, Omar Cheema maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif illegally removed the Punjab governor just to give support to his son CM Hamza.

During the last hearing, the court ordered the registrar’s office to remove objections on the plea and formed a larger bench to hear the case.

The federal government on May 10 denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz was removed from his office after President refused to remove Cheema.

President Dr Arif Alvi repeatedly rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to remove Omar Sarfraz.

