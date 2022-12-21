IHC trashes Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case, ARY News reported.

Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan issued the verdict.

During the hearing, the Islamabad court remarked that the PTI leader committed the “same offence” twice.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi explained to the court that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and is followed by notable personalities.

While concluding his arguments the prosecutor and government lawyer urged the court not to grant bail to the senator in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the judge rejected the bail plea of Swati.

On Nov 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

Read more: Controversial tweet case: IHC to hear plea against Azam Swati’s bail

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

Earlier, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday quashed all eight FIRs registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Swati, in the province.

Comments