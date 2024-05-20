IHC’s judge remarks ‘undermining’ parliament’s sanctity: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday asked the judiciary not to ‘spread’ sensation through remarks and pass appropriate orders instead, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in response to remarks passed by the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in poet Ahmed Farhad’s missing case, the law minister said that judicial matters should be resolved within the courts.

“The remarks passed today by a judge are not the mandate of the courts” he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that missing persons has been an issue for a while, adding that the recent case of the poet is also of a serious nature and should be proceeded with cautiously.

“It would be much better if the courts make decisions without resorting to sensationalism,” he said.

The law minister said that the remark about summoning the cabinet meeting in the court room is tantamount to ‘ridiculing’ the parliament.

Referring to Article 248 of the constitution, Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the article provides specific protection to the Prime Minister and his cabinet members

Azam Nazeer Tarar termed the remarks an attempt to undermine the parliament and cabinet’s constitutional roles, adding that such actions would be equivalent to pressurizing the judiciary.

“We believe that everyone, be it the judiciary or the politicians, should adopt an attitude of restraint,” the law minister added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar was of the view that cases should proceed by law and constitution, and only then the decisions be taken based on the same principles.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the hearing earlier in the day, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani expressed displeasure over the non-recovery of the poet.

He remarked that he would also summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani added that an example has to be set in the case as is not ‘so simple and easy’.

“Is Ahmed Farhad a terrorist?” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani questioned. “No Sir, he is not,” SSP Operations replied.

“Has he come from India or is involved in kidnapping for ransom,” the judge further asked. “No Sir, that’s not true,” SSP answered.

“What the institutions are doing, all have to bear the brunt of it,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani observed.