PCB shares major update on Ihsanullah’s injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken proactive measures to address the ongoing elbow injury of fast bowler Ihsanullah.

On Sunday, Ihsanullah embarked for Manchester, England, where he has a crucial consultation scheduled for Monday with the esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts.

Renowned for his expertise in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery, Professor Watts will assess Ihsanullah’s condition.

This appointment is part of a concerted effort between Ihsanullah’s franchise, Multan Sultans, and the PCB to ensure the best possible care for the player.

“Fast bowler Ihsanullah departed for Manchester, England, on Sunday morning for his significant appointment on Monday with esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding his elbow injury. Professor Watts specializes in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery,” stated the PCB in a press release.

Read more: PCB shares update on pacer Ihsanullah Khan’s injury

“Further updates will be provided by the PCB following Professor Watts’ evaluation and diagnosis.”

Ihsanullah rose to prominence in the previous Pakistan Super League season due to his impressive pace and subsequently represented Pakistan in numerous T20 and ODI matches.

However, his career suffered a setback after sustaining an elbow injury following the series against New Zealand, sidelining him from major events such as the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.