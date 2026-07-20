ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief and Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Ijazul Haq has said that the political deal is inevitable for PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s release.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News on Monday, Ijazul Haq said some issues cannot be resolved through force alone and require a political solution.

“The security forces are performing their duties to maintain law and order in the country, but certain matters have to be resolved politically,” he said, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to deliver, but it cannot be said that it has performed satisfactorily in every field.

Commenting on the government’s performance, the PML-Z chief said the ruling coalition was under pressure despite its extensive efforts.

“There is no doubt the government is facing difficulties and is making strenuous efforts, but foreign visits have brought no tangible benefit to the country,” he said.

Ijazul Haq also stressed the need for political restraint, saying there comes a point when all stakeholders must be told that certain limits should not be crossed.

“In Pakistan, political circumstances can change rapidly. Today, someone may be in power, but tomorrow the situation could be entirely different,” he said, adding that no political party should assume its rivals can never return to power.

Recalling Pakistan’s political history, Ijazul Haq said both former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto made the mistake of believing they had no political alternative during the 1990s.

He claimed that contacts with the PTI founder, Imran Khan, still exist and that attempts had previously been made to reach an understanding.

“A middle ground will have to be found, and such a path had also been worked out before the November 26 long march,” he said.

Referring to past political settlements, Ijazul Haq said, “Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and others reached political understandings. The PTI founder’s issue will also ultimately be resolved through a deal.”

He added that all political stakeholders would have to agree on clear boundaries that should not be crossed.

Two serious deal efforts with PTI’s Founder failed: Rana Sanaullah

Earlier, on February 18, 2026, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah told ARY News that two serious attempts had been made to reach a political understanding with the PTI founder, but he was not willing to accept any deal.

He said the first serious effort was led by Mohsin Naqvi and Ali Amin Gandapur before November 26 and after it.

“Another serious effort made by some individuals who had arrived from abroad,” Sanaullah said. “Those overseas people had also links with the PTI’s founder,” he said. “They also met with him, and he agreed over a deal but withdraw from it later”.

“Politics is the name of finding paths but the PTI’s founder is not ready to find paths,” Sanaullah said. “His attitude is obstinate, to which he calls standing resolutely”.