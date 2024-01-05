Ileana D’Cruz breaks silence on secret marriage

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz answers if she has tied the knot with partner Michael Dolan after welcoming a baby last year.

Months after embracing motherhood, Indian actor Ileana D’Cruz has finally spoken about her secret marriage to Dolan in a new interview.

In a conversation with an Indian media outlet, D’Cruz said, “There’s so much speculation. Let’s just leave it at that. It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?”

She continued, “Well, honestly, I haven’t decided how much I want to talk about this part of my life. It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”

Pertinent to note here, that the ‘Barfi’ star introduced the ‘mystery’ man in her life, Michael Dolan to her fans last year, weeks after she announced her first pregnancy.

D’Cruz and Dolan welcomed their first child, a baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1.

Reports from Indian tabloids, who acquired their wedding registry, suggested that D’Cruz secretly married the father of her child, Dolan, on May 13 last year, with a claim that the monochromatic picture of herself in a white bridal gown, posted by the Bollywood diva on Instagram around that time, was from her own wedding.

Previously, she was also rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of Katrina Kaif, while she was in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone as well, which ended in 2019.

