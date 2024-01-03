Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ties the knot

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reportedly tied the knot with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by India news website India.com stated that they got married in a registered marriage at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Aamir Khan, his wife Reena Dutt and other members of the family were present at the wedding ceremony. The ‘Taare Zameen Par‘ star’s former wife Kiran Rao also attended the festivities.

Ira Khan’s baraat arrived in a healthy style as Nupur Sharma, a fitness trainer by profession, jogged to his wedding from Mumbai’s Santa Cruz to Bandra. Aamir Khan greeted his son-in-law with a tight hug upon his arrival.

Nupur Shikhare surprised netizens with his attire. He donned white shorts paired with a black vest on the occasion.

In contrast, Ira Khan wore an elegant stunning traditional indo-western lehenga.

Moreover, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani also attended the festivities.

It is pertinent to mention that Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan’s first interaction happened during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple exchanged rings in November last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

A grand wedding function is scheduled to happen on January 8 in Udaipur. The couple, along with their families, will leave for the city soon.

Related – Aamir Khan, daughter Ira admit taking therapy for years