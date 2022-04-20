US lawmaker Ilhan Omar lauds Imran Khan’s stance against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala on Wednesday.

Senior PTI leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahbaz Gul were also present during the meeting between Imran Khan and US Congressman Ilhan Omar.

The meeting discussed Hindutva ideology in India and its devastating effects on Muslims. Omar lauded Imran Khan’s efforts in overcoming Islamophobia and said that Imran Khan provided valuable leadership.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on Chairman PTI in Bani Gala. They discussed Islamophobia & related issues. @Ilhan expressed her admiration for @ImranKhanPTI & his position on & work against Islamophobia globally. IK appreciated her courageous & principled position on issues. pic.twitter.com/m3kPa2poYx — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 20, 2022

The US congressman said that voices against Islamophobia are being raised from all over the world, a bill is being brought in the US Congress to eradicate Islamophobia, religious discrimination, especially against Muslims, needs time to end.

Read more: OIC conference: PM Imran Khan urges Muslim world to combat Islamophobia

Ilhan Omar said that she was grateful to Imran Khan for being a strong voice against Islamophobia in the world and added that he had been wanting to meet him for some time.

Welcoming the arrival of the US lawmaker, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that despite the difficulties, it was commendable that Ilhan Omar was aware of the fight against Islamophobia. Former prime minister Khan also appreciated her courageous and principled position on the issues.

Comments