‘I’ll miss you forever’: Alizeh Shah pens sweet message in latest post

Actor Alizeh Shah wrote a sweet caption in her latest pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Alizeh Shah shared the viral picture on her account. The clicks showed her posing before the camera in a white top. She wrote a heartfelt message as the caption.

“I think I’ll miss you forever…like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky,” the caption read.

The ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ star, one of the most sought celebrities on the social media application Instagram, keeps her fans updated by sharing visuals of her personal and professional happening with her millions of Instagram followers.

They are met with thousands and sometimes millions of heartwarming reactions from its users. Here are some of her viral visuals.

On the acting front, she last essayed the lead role of Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer‘. Her character was that of an only daughter of the family whose wishes were everyone’s command.

Romaisa did not like their attitude toward her, which made her loved by everyone.

Moreover, her performances in ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘ were praised by both audiences and critics.

