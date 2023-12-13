SC to hear pleas against eviction of illegal Afghans after winter vacation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday forwarded pleas against the deportation of illegal Afghans from Pakistan, to a committee, for the formation of the larger bench, ARY News reported.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

Since the expiry of the deadline, over 400,000 illegal Afghans have returned to their homeland via the Torkham and Chaman borders.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took up the pleas.

SC observed that the powers of the caretaker government under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan have been challenged.

As per the Practice and Procedure Act, the matters related to the interpretation of the constitution should be heard by a larger bench, the SC said.

The apex court ruled that further hearings on the matter would be held after the winter vacation.

On the last hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court (SC) issued notices to the federation, apex committee, and foreign ministry.