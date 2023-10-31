Illegal immigrants to face action as deadline for voluntary return end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country voluntarily expired today (Wednesday) as the caretaker government’s phased deportation plan is set to kick off with “full force”, ARY News reported.

Pakistan, reeling from an economic crisis and a deteriorating law and order situation, asked all illegal immigrants to leave voluntarily before November 1 or face deportation.

Pakistan is home to over millions of Afghan migrants and refugees, of which about 1.7 million are undocumented, officials say.

More than 100,000 Afghan migrants have already left Pakistan since the start of October. More than 80 per cent have left via the Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the majority of Afghan migrants live.

Talking to journalists, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti warned of strict action against locals helping the immigrants and sheltering them.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed officials and agencies to be respectful with undocumented immigrants while detaining them in holding centers after the deadline. Talking to media persons here, he said strict action would be taken against officials found involved in manhandling of the immigrants and including Afghans while transporting them to the holding centers.

“Any Pakistani who will rent his house to illegal immigrant will be considered as partner in crime and treated equally according to the law,” he added.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has collected entire data of undocumented immigrants in the country through geo-fencing, the minister said, adding that those who still tried to escape government’s amnesty would be caught from their hideouts.

“Now few hours are remaining, whoever does not leave Pakistan by the specified time and does not have a valid visa and passport, he will be deported,” he added.

‘Immediate deportation after arrest’

Meanwhile, the caretaker federal government decided to immediately deport illegal immigrants after their arrests and special instructions were given to the local administrations and police forces of all provinces.

Pakistan pulled up socks for deportation of illegal immigrants and decided direct deportation after their arrests. Following the cabinet’s approval, the interior ministry issued instructions to the police forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and local administrations across the country.

The authorities granted special powers to the local administrations, police forces and LEAs for completing the repatriation process across the country.

The concerned police departments will prosecute the illegal immigrant cases during trials. Additionally, the prosecution powers were also granted to the police through chief secretaries.

The law was taken into effect after the formal approval of the federal cabinet and the interior ministry.

Pakistan defends repatriation

The Foreign Office (FO) said the decision to deport the illegal immigrants residing in Pakistan was in line with the sovereign domestic laws and international principles.

The statement was issued in response to the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR), who called on the Pakistani government to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.

“We call on them to continue protecting those in need and ensure that any future returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, and fully consistent with international law,” UNCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch the decision was “in exercise of Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws, and compliant with applicable international norms and principles.”