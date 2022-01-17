Illegal structures: SHC directs CBC to take action against involved officials

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to take action against the officials involved in illegal structures in the cantonment limits within 30 days, ARY News reported.

SHC bench took up the case related to illegal construction in Karachi’s PNT Colony. At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked the CBC lawyer how multi-storey buildings were constructed in the area? “Who is giving permission to construct 11-storey buildings.”

Who will be responsible in case of any mishap in the area, the judge asked.

The CBC lawyer admitted that the 11-storey buildings were constructed illegally. The court showing resentment over the response asked what action the CBC took against its officials who gave go-ahead for the construction?

While directing the CBC to initiate acation from its home, Justice Syed Hassan Rizvi directed to take action against its officials and submit the report with the court within 30 days.

The SHC directed CBC to submit a comprehensive report regarding action. The hearing has been adjourned for thirty days.

