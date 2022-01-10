SHC orders demolition of seven-storied structure in Lyari

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered demolition of a seven-storied structure in Lyari built on 96 square yards, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court summoned the Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in person with compliance report within seven days.

The court also stopped issuance of power, water and gas connections to the building portion in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi while hearing the case remarked that eight-eight floors are being built at portions of plots at Agra Taj.

“Sewerage lines of the area have been choked,” petitioner Ashfaq Ahmed said.

“These building portions causing headache for the people of the neighborhood,” Advocate Ayisha Soomro pleaded.

Petitioner has sought demolition of the structure on plot 232, street E-17 in Agra Taj Colony.

The bench issued notices to builders Suleman, Naeem Haider and Talha.

A high court bench on November 10 had heard petition about illegal construction of a seven-storied building in Lyari.

The bench questioned how these structures built without connivance from the officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

“The SBCA failed to submit its reply in last three-and-half years,” Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput remarked.

“A seven-storey building built in the area where buildings above ground plus two are not allowed,” Justice Rajput remarked. “According to the petitioner, the builder even not have permission to built ground plus two structure,” court observed.

“How it is possible to build without support from the SBCA officials,” the bench posed question.

The court ordered to seal the illegal structure and an action against the builder under the criminal law within a week. The bench also ordered action against officials of the building control authority.

