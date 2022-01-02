Nasla Tower’s construction: Manzoor Qadir ‘Kaka’ excluded from SBCA list    

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has excluded the name of its former DG Manzoor Qadir Kaka from the list of officers who approved or were appointed at the time of the construction of Nasla Tower.

According to details, the anti-corruption department sought names of officials from the SBCA who remained appointed during the construction of Nasla Tower that is being declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Responding to the letter, the SBCA provided names of 22 officers who remained posted during the period spanning over approval of map to the construction of Nasla Tower.

The ACE has summoned the officials to record their statements in the case, however, none of them had appeared before the concerned officials.

Sources within SBCA claimed that the officers were unable to turn up before the inquiry team owing to New Year Eve. They further said that 22 officers remained posted at the Jamshed Town during the Nasla Tower construction.

“Ex-DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka played a key role in the commercialization of the tower and also paid a visit to the site,” they said adding that the final approval was also given by him.

