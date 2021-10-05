Illegal water hydrant dismantled in Karachi

KARACHI: The water board personnel in an operation against water theft on Tuesday dismantled an illegal water hydrant in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The action was taken near Korangi’s Vita Chowrangi, where an illegal water hydrant was spotted by the water board official and was dismantled with the use of heavy machinery.

The officials said the mafia was stealing water from the main water supply lines in an organized way by installing a pipeline and was selling the same at exorbitant rates.

It is to be noted that the Sindh government is carrying out action across the city against illegal water hydrants as the shortage of water has become the biggest problem of the people living in Karachi.

Read more: Sindh minister shares WhatsApp number for masses to highlight water theft

In another raid, a hydrant in the Korangi Industrial Area has been destroyed and five people operating it have been arrested while two water tankers were confiscated.

The hydrant got its illegal supply from a 33-inch pipeline in sector 24 and would, allegedly, supply to factories whose owners have been booked in the case as well.

