Illegal water hydrant razed in Karachi

KARACHI: The water board personnel in an operation against water theft on Tuesday dismantled an illegal water hydrant in Karachi’s Manghopir, ARY News reported.

The action was taken in Manghopir area of Karachi, where an illegal water hydrant was spotted by the water board official and was dismantled with the use of heavy machinery.

During the operation, the encroached footpath land was also evacuated. The action was taken on the directives of Sindh Local Bodies Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain.

It is to be noted that the Sindh government is carrying out activities across the city against illegal water hydrants as the shortage of water has become the biggest problem of the people living in Karachi.

In another raid, a hydrant in the Korangi Industrial Area has been destroyed and five people operating it have been arrested while two water tankers were confiscated.

The hydrant got its illegal supply from a 33-inch pipeline in sector 24 and would, allegedly, supply to factories whose owners have been booked in the case as well.

