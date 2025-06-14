I’m done acting: Laiba Khan

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan hints that she has done her share of acting and would not mind getting married and settling down in life.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In her latest outing on Eid special transmission of ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Laiba Khan spilt future plans regarding her career as an actor, saying, “I just want to work, irrespective of whom I get to work with.”

However, she also hinted, “But I also think I have done most of my acting. Although I have not had opportunities to work with too many big names, I think I’m done. I just want to retire and get married now.”

“But I’ve said it so many times that I may have jinxed marriage as well, and it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon,” quipped the ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor.

Moreover, when asked, Khan also listed some of the qualities she seeks in her future husband.

“First and foremost, he must be very respectful and supportive of me. Someone I should be able to talk to about any and everything, be it my work, my family, his family, my problems or anything, and he should be interested in all those matters,” she detailed. “I want a partner who is not a narcissist.”

“I don’t have a problem if he is bald or chubby. I don’t want a gym freak as my husband,” concluded Khan.

Also Read: Laiba Khan is married to 50-year-old Qatari prince?