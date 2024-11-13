Laiba Khan is married to 50-year-old Qatari prince?

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan breaks silence on her marriage rumours with a 50-year-old Prince from Qatar.

In a recent interaction with a digital magazine, actor Laiba Khan opened up on the weirdest rumour she has heard about herself, and revealed that it was about her marriage to a Qatari prince and even her father believed it to be true.

According to Khan, the rumours suggested that she married a 50-year-old guy from Qatar, who is apparently a Prince, for his wealth.

“My father came across it on YouTube and was like, ‘Laiba, what is this?’ Then I had to explain to him that it was all a lie and I wasn’t even aware of where it started from,” she shared.

It is worth reminding here that Laiba Khan spoke about her future plans earlier this year when she hinted that this might be her last year in showbiz before she gets married and quit acting.

The ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor mentioned that she had always planned to work in this industry for five years only and it is her fifth year. “Yes, I want to get married and settle down. I can quit acting [for that],” she added.

