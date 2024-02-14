Laiba Khan turns head with cryptic post

Actress and model Laiba Khan broke social media with her cryptic post on the visual sharing application Instagram.

Laiba Khan, who was seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, took to the application to share her latest pictures. She posed for the clicks in a Western outfit.

The actress penned a cryptic message as its caption. She wrote, “Jaane Kahaan Kho Saa Gaya Tu.”

The viral post has over 31,000 likes from Instagrammers. Netizens praised her looks and pictures with their heartwarming comments.

Laiba Khan is one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities on the visual sharing platform. She updates fans about her personal happenings and professional endeavours via pictures and videos.

Related – Laiba Khan’s Turkey pictures are a hit on social media The picture of her in a stylish blue kurta went viral. Moreover, the actress went viral after clicks of her red printed kurta made rounds on the application.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’.

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,’ ‘Angna,’ ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman,’ ‘Do Bol‘ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo.’