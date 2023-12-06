Laiba Khan’s Turkey pictures are a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan breaks Instagram with her latest set of pictures from her trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, actor Laiba Khan treated her 1.3 million followers with some recent pictures from an outing in the Turkish city.

Khan captioned the three-photo gallery with the lyrics of the song ‘Sweet Talk’ by Indian musicians Talwiinder and NDS while it also played on the post. The clicks see the young fashionista in a white oversized sweater and blue-coloured abstract-printed trousers, paired with comfy shoes and a sling bag.

Earlier this week, she also posted snaps from her mother’s birthday dinner in a Karachi restaurant.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.