‘I liked someone but then…’: Did Natasha disapprove of her daughter’s love?

Showbiz starlet Tanya Hussain hints that she liked a guy but her mother, veteran model Natasha Hussain did not approve of him.

Seated across actor-host Momin Saqib with her mother and celebrated model Natasha (Natty) on a private news channel, the young actor Tanya Hussain candidly spoke about her personal and love life, stating the qualities she wants in her future life partner.

She said, “I think that the person must be caring, supportive and should be able to accept you as you are, and doesn’t try to change you. [He should be] loving but also very genuine.”

When asked if she has found such a person who ticks off all these boxes, the ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor shared, “I was of the belief that I’ve found that one person but then I realized he was not the one. And it was my own mistake.”

Natasha continued to share about her daughter that she likes to live in a fairytale world, while she often tries to make her realize the reality and life outside Bollywood films.

On the work front, Tanya Hussain was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’, alongside Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan.

Previously, she also won love and acclaim for her performance as Anum in the family play ‘Betiyaan’.

