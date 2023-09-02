Imaan Mazari gets bail from Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari – in the Terrorism Funding Case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the anti-terrorism court of Islamabad heard the bail application of Imaan Mazari, the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, presided over the hearing and passed the decision on Imaan Mazari’s bail application, granting her bail in the Terrorism Funding Case.

The court has directed Imaan Mazari to submit a Rs 10,000 surety bond, the case against Imaan Mazari pertains to alleged financial assistance to terrorists, and has been registered at the Bhara Kahu police station.

Earlier in the day, the IHC barred authorities from arresting the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari – in any new cases.

The court’s order, issued by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb in a two-page written directive, has cast a protective shield around Mazari, preventing her arrest in any new cases.

The court in its written directive ordered the Secretary, Inspector General (IG), and Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to arrest Mazari after her release.

IHC also directed the Interior Secretary, nor the police or FIA, should provide any assistance in the arrest of Mazari.

Moreover, the authorities are mandated to ensure that Mazari should not transported the confines of the capital city.

Shireen Mazari – the mother of the petitioner – raised concerns about the potential re-arrest of her daughter following her release on bail in a third case.

The Interior Secretary has been tasked with coordinating with provincial authorities to assess the various cases registered against Mazari by Monday.

The Islamabad Police had previously registered three cases against Imaan Mazari, with two of them resulting in her securing bail within the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital police again arrested the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted her post-arrest bail in a case related to “interference in state affairs”.

Just after getting bail from the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), the Islamabad police officials re-arrested the advocate outside Adiala Jail.