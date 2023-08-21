Imaan’s life is in danger, says Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Shireen Mazari said Monday that her daughter Imaan’s life is in danger. She demanded the courts to protect human rights, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists outside the Judicial Complex Islamabad, Shireen Mazari said that her daughter fell unconscious after reaching the police station.

She complained that Imaan was sent to the prison cell without giving any medical assistance.

She criticised that Imaan has health issues but the jail administration was neither providing appropriate meals nor the washroom in her prison cell was useable.

Mazari said that she asked her daughter to stay strong and take care of her health as the opponents also wanted to destroy her health.

He demanded the courts to protect human rights as her daughter’s life is in danger.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari into police custody in a case of “interference in state affairs”.

Imaan was arrested by police in the wee hours of Sunday. The female lawyer was presented before the court after her one-day remand expired today. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan’s lawyer stated that her client was booked in two different cases of the same nature.

The police failed to recover anything in physical remand of 24 hours and now demanding a remand of 10 days for her client.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge handed over the human rights lawyer to the police on three-day physical remand.