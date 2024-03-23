Imad Wasim comes out of T20I retirement ahead of World Cup 2024

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has reversed his decision to retire from Twenty20 international (T20I) cricket ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated for June 2, 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued on social media platforms, the all-rounder shared that he reconsidered his retirement after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and will now be available to serve Pakistan in the T20I format.

“I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024,” stated Imad Wasim.

Imad thanked the PCB for “reposing trust in me”, adding that he would give his “very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!”

Imad Wasim, who announced his retirement in November 2023, was pushed by cricket pundits and fans to reconsider the decision, citing his remarkable form in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

The all-rounder played a pivotal role in leading Islamabad United to their third PSL title, emerging as their key player in the knockout matches.

He played a match-winning cameo against Multan Sultans in Islamabad United’s last group-stage fixture, propelling the two-time champions into the PSL 9 Playoffs.

Imad then bamboozled Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator with magnificent bowling figures of 3/12 before playing a match-winning 59-run knock in the second Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi.

Imad Wasim then etched his name into the PSL history books when he became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament’s final. He followed up his five-fer with an unbeaten 19 off 17 deliveries.

Wasim made his international debut in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He took 109 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in the United States and the West Indies from June.