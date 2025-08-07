Imad, Amir issued NOCs for The Hundred

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir for their participation in The Hundred.

In a media release on Thursday, the PCB confirmed issuing NOCs to eight players for participation in franchise leagues around the world.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who have signed with Northern Superchargers for The Hundred, have been issued NOCs to participate league.

It is worth noting here that Wasim played for the Northern Superchargers in 2024.

During a game in August last year, he was retired out reportedly due to his slow batting as he scored 29 runs off 29 balls.

Meanwhile, Wasim and Amir signed contracts for the ongoing season as late replacements for Ben Dwarshuis and Mitchell Santner.

The PCB has now issued NOCs to the two player from August 7 to August 10 to ensure they can participate in the franchise league.

Apart from Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan was issued an NOC for the Top End T20 Series in Australia 2025.

Amir, and Naseem Shah have been issued NOCs for their scheduled participation in the upcoming CPL 2025.

Both pacers have been issued NOCs from August 15 to September 22, while Iftikhar Ahmed has been issued an NOC from August 14 to September 21 for the same tournament.

Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf have received NOCs for their upcoming BPL stint from December 1, 2025, to January 15, 2026.