Is Imad Wasim returning to international cricket?

Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim said he could withdraw his international retirement if the need arises.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Imad Wasim, who retired from international cricket in November 2023, said he could return to the game but on certain terms. In an interview with a local website, a player has to make certain decision when their country asks for it.

“The decision I took, I was 100% in it and at the end it was my decision,” he was quoted saying in a report. “But you never know when Pakistan needs you, you have to do something about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imad Wasim (@imadwasim)

Imad Wasim said he wants Pakistan to play right style of cricketer with combination.

Imad Wasim added that he doesn’t see retirement as a wrong thing as players undergo situation when they are mentally not in it.

“There’s nothing wrong in taking retirements and there’s nothing wrong in being mentally not there. So, yeah, I’m really happy and I’m still happy. I’m playing cricket all over the world. I was playing before that as well. But, yeah, hopefully something good comes up soon,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imad Wasim (@imadwasim)

Related – Imad Wasim sets elusive T20 record