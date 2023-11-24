In Pictures: Imam-ul-Haq’s pre-wedding Qawwali night in Lahore

The wedding festivities of Pakistan cricket team’s top-order batter, Imam-ul-Haq, and his wife-to-be, Anmol Mehmood are in full swing.

After Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, 27, is the latest groom-to-be of the Pakistan cricket team, who is all set to bring home his bride, Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood, later this week.

While the pre-wedding festivities for the couple started with a mehendi event in Norway earlier this week, the reports suggest that Haq will wed Mehmood in a private ceremony on November 25, Saturday and their Valima reception will be held the following day.

As a part of the week-long festivities, a Qawwali night was held in Lahore on Thursday and the very first pictures of the couple together from the event have emerged on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imam Ul Haq (@imamulhaqofficial)

“Tradition meets melody✨Ready for our Qawali Night,” read the caption with the two-picture gallery, clicked by the celebrity photo and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah and shared by the couple on Instagram in a joint post. Both the cricketer and his bride-to-be wore exquisite ensembles by the ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin), for the glitzy event held in The Nishat Hotel of Lahore.

Several pictures and videos from the event doing rounds on social media see the former skippers Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed gracing the occasion, while the former was spotted sitting with his close friend and groom-to-be at the event.

Imam-ul-Haq wedding festivities begin in Norway